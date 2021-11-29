Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,870 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $533.24 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.77 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

