Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,633 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $123.16 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.23 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

