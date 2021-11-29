Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

