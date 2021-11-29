Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) declared a final dividend on Monday, November 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

