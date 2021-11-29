Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

