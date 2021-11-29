Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Amedeo Felisa Buys 1,000 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,452 ($18.97) per share, for a total transaction of £14,520 ($18,970.47).

Amedeo Felisa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($21,779.46).

Shares of AML opened at GBX 1,522 ($19.89) on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,735.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,877.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

