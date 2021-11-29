Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $132.14

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.14.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,192 shares of company stock worth $8,585,596. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 204.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

