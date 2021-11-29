Brokerages Set Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Target Price at $17.13

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

VEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of VEI stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vine Energy by 110.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vine Energy by 268.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

