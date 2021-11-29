Brokerages Set Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Target Price at $17.13

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.
VEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of VEI stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
