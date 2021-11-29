Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $67.75

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.
MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
