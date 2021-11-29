Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $67.75

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.