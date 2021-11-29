Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $160.94 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

