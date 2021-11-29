Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock opened at $92.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.