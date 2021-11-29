Intersect Capital LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $277.36 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.