HC Wainwright Boosts Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target to $32.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $20.21 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $657.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 170.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

