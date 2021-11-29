Intersect Capital LLC Has $13.69 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 2.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 326.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.61.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $232.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,899 shares of company stock worth $40,894,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

