The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.33. Progressive reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 869.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR opened at $94.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

