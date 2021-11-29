Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 32,161 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 342.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $41.11 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.