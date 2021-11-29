595 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM opened at $55.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

