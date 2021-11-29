Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CABGY opened at $32.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.