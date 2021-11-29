Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,100 shares, an increase of 154.1% from the October 31st total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.7 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of MSBHF stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

