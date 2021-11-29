Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Rises By 143.5%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $57,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 46.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $18.57 on Monday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

