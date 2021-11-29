First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 135.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

