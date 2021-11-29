Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPGF opened at $5.28 on Monday. Stock Spirits Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stock Spirits Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded Stock Spirits Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

