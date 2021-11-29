Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 1,055.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $632,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SPGS opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.