BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 289.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSRTF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

