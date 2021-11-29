Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Drops By 98.1%

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BNCHF opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
