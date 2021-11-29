Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Drops By 98.1%

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNCHF opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

