First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $391.20 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $294.78 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

