BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Up 1,566.7% in November

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTZI stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. BOTS has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
BOTS Company Profile
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.