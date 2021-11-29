BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Up 1,566.7% in November

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTZI stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. BOTS has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get BOTS alerts:

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.