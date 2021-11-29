Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,890,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

TAN opened at $90.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

