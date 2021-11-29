Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

MSFT opened at $329.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

