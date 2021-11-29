Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

