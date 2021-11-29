DNB Asset Management AS Has $11.87 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,536 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

