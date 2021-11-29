Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,856 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.83 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

