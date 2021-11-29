Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

