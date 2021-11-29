Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PRIM opened at $23.96 on Monday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.
