Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRIM opened at $23.96 on Monday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

