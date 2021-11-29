EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EVER. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 204,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,620 and sold 33,790 shares valued at $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

