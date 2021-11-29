Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price at $48.06

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.06.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

