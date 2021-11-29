Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,524,270 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,939. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vonage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

