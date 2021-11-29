Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

