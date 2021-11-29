Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $124.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.66. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

