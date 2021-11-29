Bogart Wealth LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

SPYD stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48.

