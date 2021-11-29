Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 491 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,326,000 after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

