Helmet.insure Achieves Market Cap of $6.71 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $302,007.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,297,129 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

