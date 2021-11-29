Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $57.24

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $57.24 or 0.00100226 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $51.96 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015947 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004714 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

