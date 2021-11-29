GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of GCMG opened at $11.44 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.02.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

