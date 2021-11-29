BorgWarner Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

