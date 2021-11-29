BorgWarner Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
BorgWarner has increased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.
Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
