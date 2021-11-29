CDK Global, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

CDK Global has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years. CDK Global has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

CDK opened at $39.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

