Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Declares $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $31.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $268.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Re Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

