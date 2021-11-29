Transform Wealth LLC Buys 223 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock opened at $219.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.71 and its 200-day moving average is $198.84. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.