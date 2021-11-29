Bogart Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 25,049 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $60.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

