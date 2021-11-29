Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $69.10 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

